LPD locates suspect in Saturday shooting on 37th Street; now seeking witness

UPDATE: Lubbock police are now searching for a woman they believe to have been a witness to the murder of Luis Martinez.
Melinda Rodriguez, 23, was identified by police. If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police located the suspect they believe may have been involved in Saturday’s shooting.
Ivain Ray Jimenez, 28, was wanted by police in connection with the shooting on 37th Street and Avenue P.
An email was sent around 11:30 Sunday morning announcing that Jimenez has been taken into custody.
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is still investigating the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 25th.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., EMS responded to a man that was injured in the area of 37th Street and Avenue P. EMS on scene discovered the man, 27-year-old Luis Martinez, had been shot.
Martinez, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. This shooting remains under investigation by the Metro unit.