LPD searching for suspect in Saturday shooting on 37th Street

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police need your help locating the suspect they believe may have been involved in Saturday’s shooting.
Ivain Ray Jimenez, 28, is wanted by police in connection with the shooting on 37th Street and Avenue P.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches, 230 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. The police are urging caution as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Jimenez is urged to call the investigators at 806-777-0396.
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is still investigating the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 25th.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., EMS responded to a man that was injured in the area of 37th Street and Avenue P. EMS on scene discovered the man, 27-year-old Luis Martinez, had been shot.
Martinez, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. This shooting remains under investigation by the Metro unit.