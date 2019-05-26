Midland County sheriff and DMV board member, Gary Painter, dies at 72

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of longtime sheriff Gary Painter.
Painter was found at his home unresponsive, Saturday night. EMS on scene tried to revive Painter with no success.
Painter, Born in Amherst and raised on a family farm near Plainview, was a Marine who served two tours in Vietnam, earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Ribbon with 6 devices, the Presidential Unit Commendation, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
After leaving the Marine Corps, reaching the rank of Sergeant, Painter went to work in law enforcement with the Texas Department of Public Safety as a Highway Patrolman.
While earning his Bachelors in Police Administration from Sul Ross State University, Painter worked with the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Midland Police.
Painter began working with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office in 1982, running for office as sheriff in January of 1985.
In his time as Sheriff, Painter organized the first multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force in West Texas, organized the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Unit, and was fundamental in the beginning of STAR (Sheriffs of Texas Agreed Response) an organization that is instrumental in helping communities develop plans to fight terrorism and weapons of mass destruction incidents.
Painter was married to his wife, Patsy, for 39 years. He leaves behind five children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
