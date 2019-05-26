National Weather Service releases damage survey from EF-2 tornado in Plainview

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service sent surveyors to note the damage in and around parts of Hale County following Saturday night’s confirmed EF-2 tornado.
This survey is preliminary, until the NWS releases its full survey as more details are gathered.
This report was sent from the surveyors along with pictures of the damage:
NWS Damage Survey
Tornado Near Plainview, TX
Tornado damage path length is yet to be determined, but damage path crossed Business I-27 near Fence Road in north Plainview.
Pictures attached were near that location. Damage included a tractor trailer overturned, collapse of cell tower, and damage to numerous outbuilding northwest of the intersection of Fence Road and Business I-27.
This data is preliminary and will be further adjusted if needed based on radar data and spotter and chaser reports. Survey was conducted by NWS Lubbock and the Plainview Office of Emergency Management.
Rating: EF-2
Estimated Peak Wind: 110-132 MPH
Path length: yet to be determined
Path width: 50 Yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: 05/25/2019
Approx. Start time: 5:39 PM CDT
End date: 05/25/2019
Approx. End time: 5:43 PM CDT
Another possible tornado was surveyed near Cotton Center, but only an overturned center pivot was found west of Cotton Center. Further inspection of this area may be needed after non-paved roads are more accessible due to flooding.
