One killed, two injured in crash on US 62 Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fatal crash Saturday night claimed the life of a Weatherford man and placed two others in UMC.
Roger Dale Grizzard, 72, pulled off of Foster Road in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse with two passengers, onto US 62 in Hockley County in front of a pickup truck hauling a trailer headed northeast on US 62.
The truck struck Grizzard’s car, knocking them off the road. Emergency crews pronounced Grizzard dead at the scene.
The passengers in Grizzard’s car were taken to UMC with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.