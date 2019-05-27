Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
This morning on Daybreak Today, one person has died after a crash on Slaton Highway Sunday night.
- The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash was between a semi and pickup truck near Slaton Highway and Farm-to-Market Road 835.
- The identity of the person who died has not been released to the public.
Tornadic storms were reported across the viewing area Sunday night. Most of the South Plains stayed under a Tornado Watch until 2 a.m. Monday, though no injuries or heavy damage was reported.
- One tornado was spotted near Dimmitt and others were reported around the Earth and Dimmitt areas.
- Monday is expected to remain calm with little-to-no severe weather activity. Keep your fingers crossed.
Texas Tech has been chosen as one of the 16 regional sites for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.
- Each regional field will have four teams playing in double elimination rounds this weekend.
- This morning at 11 a.m. Tech will find out who will play in Lubbock.
- This is the seventh time Tech will host a regional tournament.
Because today is Memorial Day, some businesses may be closed. However, there is a ton of other organizations, businesses, people, etc. hosting events to commemorate those who have lost their lives while serving the U.S.
