1 dead after Sunday night crash on Slaton Highway

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a crash Sunday night near Slaton Highway and Farm-to-Market Road 835, close to Wayne’s Wine and Beer.
This was a two-vehicle crash between a semi and pickup truck. The identity of the person confirmed dead has not been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash and many other details are limited.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
