Extra Innings Team of the Week: Borden County Lady Coyotes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Borden County Lady Coyotes are the Extra Innings Team of the Week. They are heading to the 1A State Softball Tournament in Belton this week. It’s the second straight season the girls from Gail are going to State.
This season, they are coached by Bobby Feaster, who came out of retirement after 19 seasons at Ralls to lead Borden County. In Feaster’s long and successful coaching career, this is his first ever trip to State.
Borden County plays Chireno Friday at 2 p.m. in Belton.
The team came by the KCBD Studios to talk about how they started the season losing their first nine games, but rallied to make it all the way to the State Tournament.
Congrats to Borden County.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.