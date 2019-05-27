Low storm chance tonight and Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Thunderstorm chances are lower across the South Plains tonight.
Storm chances, however, are not zero percent.
The dryline could trigger isolated thunderstorms this evening and overnight tonight.
If storms develop, they could become severe.
Severe hazards include large hail, wind gusts to 60 mph and the risk for an isolated tornado.
For most areas, it should remain rainfree. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. This will be cooler than recent days.
West winds heat us up quickly Tuesday with rain chances lower than they have been. High temperatures climb into the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies.
Thunderstorm chances increase again Wednesday as a cold front tracks across the area.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.