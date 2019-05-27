Lubbock man dead after Sunday night crash on Slaton Highway

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have identified 27-year-old William Byerly of Lubbock as the person who died after a crash Sunday night near Slaton Highway and Farm-to-Market Road 835, close to Wayne’s Wine and Beer.
The crash was reported before midnight when a semi truck was going east on the highway and hit a Ford F-250, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver of the pickup died, while the semi truck driver was uninjured.
Authorities report Byerly died at the scene. There is no word yet on what caused the crash and many other details are limited.
