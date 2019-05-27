No. 7 Texas Tech Selected as NCAA Regional Host Site

The 2019 Big 12 champion Red Raiders (39-17) are one of 16 regional hosts selected on Sunday night by the NCAA baseball selection committee. The three opponents for the 2019 Lubbock Regional, as well as the entire 64-team field, will be announced on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. CDT, on ESPNU. Game times and television coverage will also be determined on Monday.