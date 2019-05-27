Storm chances and your Memorial Day plans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes. You'll notice some changes in the weather in the KCBD viewing area today. Today begins quite humid, like each morning over the week or so, with the airmass nearly saturated. The afternoon, however, will look and feel quite different. Here's what I expect this Memorial Day and the unofficial first week of summer.
First, my co-workers, my family, and I will take time - and we hope you will too - to remember the many people and families who sacrificed for the U.S. and for us. While many of us will spend time with family and friends this holiday, we remember that throughout our country's history many sacrificed their lives and gave us this and many other privileges. The loved ones, family and friends, of those who gave their lives also have sacrificed and many continue to do so today. There will never be enough we can offer, but you are in our thoughts and prayers and we thank you, both those no longer with us and those who remember you every day of the year.
Now, weather and the changes. Much like every recent morning, the dryline is well to the west in New Mexico, but this afternoon it is expected to push into the eastern viewing area. Thunderstorms may fire near and mainly east of the feature (dryline) this evening. However, additional isolated strong storms may fire elsewhere overnight. The primary severe threat will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain may result in local flooding. Given that framework, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, gusty, and warmer. Highs will range from the mid-80s northwest to the low 90s south.
The dryline retreats west tonight so expect another humid start on Tuesday, but it should move to near or east of the Caprock during the afternoon. This will shunt storm chances to the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area through early Wednesday. Since, like today, the air will be drier behind (west of) the dryline I expect another mostly sunny, gusty, and warm afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s northwest to the upper 80s southeast.
A pattern more like recent days is likely Wednesday, with more storm activity, more clouds, and less warmth. Storm chances may increase for the end of the month of May and the start of June. The updated details are in our forecast products here on our weather page, in our free weather app, and during our live newscasts on KCBD Newschannel11.
Our free weather resources can help you plan travel or outdoor activities. Both our Weather Page and Weather App allow you to enter any location, providing you with current conditions, hourly and extended forecasts for your area of interest.
If you don't already have our Weather App or haven't updated it recently, download/update it for free using these links:
For iOS https://apple.co/2sevJ4N
For Android https://bit.ly/2IQrALz
Enable Weather Alert Types by tapping the menu icon in the upper left (three horizontal lines), then Settings, turn on KCBD Alerts. Then tap Weather Alert Types and select the types of weather warnings and watches you want to receive. By the way, you will get a notification (for those selections) even if the app isn't running at the time.
Enable Watch and Warning display in the Interactive Radar:
In the app, open the radar. Tap the menu icon in the lower right (three vertical dots inside a circle), then Alerts, then select the weather warnings and watches you want to see (only visible when there is an active warning or watch in the current radar view you've selected). For example, Tornado/Severe, Winter, or Flood. You can select more than one alert icon. Follow the on-screen prompts. For this feature to work allow our app access to your location (under phone settings). At this point, you can also select "Follow Me" and the app will follow your location without you having to specify one.
