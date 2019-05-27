Storm chances and your Memorial Day plans

First, my co-workers, my family, and I will take time - and we hope you will too - to remember the many people and families who sacrificed for the U.S. and for us. While many of us will spend time with family and friends this holiday, we remember that throughout our country's history many sacrificed their lives and gave us this and many other privileges. The loved ones, family and friends, of those who gave their lives also have sacrificed and many continue to do so today. There will never be enough we can offer, but you are in our thoughts and prayers and we thank you, both those no longer with us and those who remember you every day of the year.