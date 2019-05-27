Tech picked as No. 8 national seed in NCAA regional, set to play Army West Point 3 p.m. Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be a No. 8 national seed heading into the NCAA regional tournament and will play Army West Point at 3 p.m. on Friday in Lubbock.
Dan Law Field was announced as one of the 16 sites for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The only other Big XII schools hosting a regional tournament are Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City and West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Texas Tech is 39-17 and won the Big 12 Regular Season Championship.
The other two teams playing in Lubbock will be Florida and Dallas Baptist University.
Hosting the tournament again is a milestone for Texas Tech baseball, as it is the only team in the county to host a regional for four consecutive years, according to the NCAA. The tally for Tech as a regional host is now seven; in 1996,1997, 1999, 2016, 2017, 2018 and this year.
Tickets for the games will not go on sale until Tuesday, because Tech’s ticket office will be closed on Memorial Day. Ticket sales will start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and those interested can call the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH (8324).
Those who are Red Raider Club members or season ticket holders can request tickets here and have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to do so.
