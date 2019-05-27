Dangerous storms moving out of viewing area Sunday night

High temperatures return to the upper 70′s to low 80′s with the potential for scattered shower development early afternoon throughout the region. Low to Moderate risk of organized thunderstorms becoming severe through the afternoon and evening with the potential for large hail, strong damaging wind, and possible tornado. Storms dissipate as they move east off of the caprock overnight but leave lingering showers through Monday morning which keeps many South Plains counties under FLOOD WATCH through 1AM Monday.