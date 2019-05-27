Dangerous storms moving out of viewing area Sunday night

Dangerous storms are moving out of our viewing area but warnings remain for Castro and Swisher as of Sunday night, with a Tornado Watch remaining for Lubbock and surrounding area.
At 1044 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 5 miles northwest of Hart, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Tulia, Happy and Nazareth.
TORNADO WATCH 259 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS FLOYD HALE LAMB IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS BRISCOE CASTRO HALL SWISHER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, DIMMITT, FLOYDADA, HALE CENTER, HAPPY, HART, LITTLEFIELD, LOCKNEY, MEMPHIS, OLTON, PLAINVIEW, QUITAQUE, SILVERTON, TULIA, AND TURKEY.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Stay Weather Aware through the next 24 hours as another round of showers and organized thunderstorms continue to bring the threat for heavy rainfall to produce areas of flooding this afternoon and evening.
High temperatures return to the upper 70′s to low 80′s with the potential for scattered shower development early afternoon throughout the region. Low to Moderate risk of organized thunderstorms becoming severe through the afternoon and evening with the potential for large hail, strong damaging wind, and possible tornado. Storms dissipate as they move east off of the caprock overnight but leave lingering showers through Monday morning which keeps many South Plains counties under FLOOD WATCH through 1AM Monday.
Memorial Day starts with cloudy sky, patchy fog and drizzle and occasional rain shower with warmer temperatures due to additional sunshine by afternoon. Additional rain chances remain in the forecast through the next seven days though not as significant weather expected as this Memorial Day weekend. Cold front on Wednesday will keep afternoon temperatures cooler than average but low level moisture will keep humidity levels high for the last week of May.
