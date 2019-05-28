Arnett Benson to host neighborhood cleanup on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a cleanup day for the Arnett Benson neighborhood from 8 a.m. to noon on June 1. Roll-off dumpsters will be provided for the neighborhood residents.
The dumpsters will be placed at Rogers Park, located at 3306 Auburn St.
Volunteers who have pickup trucks or trailers are also needed for this cleanup project. They are asked to meet in the Rogers Park parking lot at 8 a.m. to help in cleaning alleys and load larger, bulky items.
Items that cannot be disposed of during the cleanup include tires, roof shingles, motor oil, car batteries, liquid waste, industrial waste, commercial waste, hazardous material, air conditioners and various chemicals.
More information can be found below:
