City to name interim police chief during Tuesday council meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will vote on a resolution during its regular city council meeting Tuesday night that will appoint Jerry Brewer as the interim chief for the Lubbock Police Department.
Brewer’s interim appointment comes after current Police Chief Greg Stevens announced his retirement in mid-April, which will become effective May 31. Stevens is leaving LPD to become the chief of the Rockport Police Department, northeast of Corpus Christi.
If approved, Brewer will start his tenure as interim chief on June 1.
This will not be Brewer’s first time serving as interim chief. In June of 2015, he was appointed by former Lubbock City Manager James Loomis to the position after the demotion of former Chief Roger Ellis.
Brewer has been with LPD for around 30 years.
The city council meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. inside of the City Council Chambers at 1625 13th St. The full agenda can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.