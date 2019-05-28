Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Texas Tech baseball has been chosen as a No. 8 seed for the NCAA baseball regional that will be hosted on Friday in Lubbock.
- Tech will play at 3 p.m. Friday against Army West Point. Florida will take on Dallas Baptist at 7 p.m. Friday, as well.
- Tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. today.
- The winner of this round will go on to play against the winner of the Oklahoma Regional during the Super Regional round, one step before the College World Series.
- More information can be found here: Tech picked as No. 8 national seed in NCAA regional, set to play Army West Point 3 p.m. Friday
A line of apparent tornadoes tore apart parts of Ohio, close to Dayton, throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning.
- No fatalities were reported from the series of storms, though half a dozen communities were impacted by the storms.
- As of this morning, about 5 million people were without power.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
Senate Bill 194, also known as Holli’s Bill, has passed both the Texas House and Senate.
- The bill, which commemorates Idalou-teen Holli Jeffcoat, who was murdered by her stepfather three years ago, establishes the offense of indecent assault and offer protections for victims of sexual assault.
- The only thing the bill lacks is the signature of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
- Read the full story from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Senate Bill 194 “Holli’s Bill” passes with unanimous support
Authorities have identified a 27-year-old Lubbock man as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Slaton Highway Sunday night.
- William Byerly has been identified as the man killed after a semi-truck hit a pickup on Highway 84.
- Bylerly was said to have died at the scene while the driver of the semi was uninjured.
- This is still being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
- Read more here: Lubbock man dead after Sunday night crash on Slaton Highway
Municipal pools open today.
