KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jill, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jill has been with LAS since March.
She is a 1.5-year-old pitbull mix who gets along well with kids and other pets. Jill is also already house trained.
Adoption fees Tuesday, May 28, have been waved. More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here.
LAS is open from 10 am - 7 pm at 3323 South-East Loop 289.
