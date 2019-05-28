Lubbock County Commissioners survey road damage after storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County flood waters are starting to dry up, allowing officials to survey the damage. Friday night’s storm caused lots of damage that spanned North Lubbock County. Chad Seay is the county commissioner for precinct four. He said his precinct and part of precinct three saw the most damage.
“Over our last rain event that we’ve had, I’ve been going out on the county roads, I’ve got about a third of my county covered- and we have major damage to at least 17 roads right now," said Seay, “The storm event we had starts roughly at Reese Center. It runs up to the Shallowater area. Through highway 84, close to the Loop, and runs up through New Deal."
Flooding caused lots of damage to homes, said Seay. “Unfortunately, we did have people with flooded houses and some of them are going to have to be destroyed. I’ve got 10 of them that I know that have been flooded and there may be more.”
Many residents are seeing damage to the roads. “We’ve had caliche roads that have been completely obliterated. You can’t even go down them. There are big chunk holes in them, water that have washed across it,” said Seay.
Lubbock County Officials are surveying the damage and how much it will cost for repairs. “We try to figure out how much damage we have -monetary damage- and if there is enough, we can actually get reimbursed from the federal government,” said Seay.
If Lubbock County’s damage reaches the state threshold of just over one million dollars, the county could submit a disaster declaration. The county hopes to have the reports done and released by Wednesday or Thursday.
