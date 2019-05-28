Lubbock man indicted after pepper spraying his mom, choking her with rope

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grand jury has indicted a Lubbock man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after trying to strangle his mother in her home.
Lubbock police responded to a house in the 2000 block of 58th Street for a domestic disturbance, and found the wounded victim.
James Taggart Patterson, 41, was cooking at the time of the incident, when his mom asked him not to eat all the food in the kitchen.
That’s when, according to the police incident report, she says it’s like a switch flipped in Patterson and he became angry, yelling at her. She went into the living room to separate herself from Patterson.
Patterson followed her and continued yelling. When there, he sprayed her in the face with a can of pepper spray. She tried to leave through the front door, but Patterson grabbed her and pulled her back inside.
According to police, Patterson then threw his mother to the ground and wrapped an rope around her neck, saying he was going to kill her.
Patterson’s mother was able to get a hand under the rope and regain her airway. She tried to get up and run outside again but Patterson again, dragged her back inside.
He threw her on the ground and punched her. After this, the victim says Patterson calmed, stating he wasn’t going to kill her.
After Patterson went back to get in the shower, the victim left the home and called police.
Patterson is currently held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $65,000 bond.
