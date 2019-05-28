MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE: NAAG Pathology Labs announces plans to not renew contract with Lubbock County

“Unfortunately, the environment created in Lubbock County by a few individuals with personal or political agendas have made those recruiting efforts virtually impossible,” Matshes said in the letter, “Accordingly, NAAG Pathology Labs, PC regretfully notifies Lubbock County under ? 29(c) of the referenced Agreement that it does not desire the Agreement to automatically renew on September 30 and the Agreement shall terminate on September 30, 2019.”