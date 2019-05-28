Plainview Fire cordons off intersection after Tuesday morning semi rollover

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities in Plainview are asking residents to avoid areas around Columbia Street from 5th to 3rd streets as cleanup continues following an early morning semi-truck rollover.
The crash was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 5th Street and Columbia Street, according to a City of Plainview news release. The semi-truck was carrying ethanol, spilling an estimated 2,500 gallons onto the roadway.
No injuries were reported from this crash.
Plainview Fire Department set up a 1,000-foot exclusion zone and evacuated several businesses around the area. The fuel truck has since been moved but now PFD has to wait until a commercial hazmat crew comes to cleanup and dam the spill.
The public is asked to avoid the area and authorities are actively diverting traffic.
