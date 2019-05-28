Plainview man killed in fatal accident in Hale County early Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a report on an accident that took place early Tuesday morning in Hale County.
At around 5:42 A.M., 36-year-old Juan Saucedo was driving his vehicle west on US 70, approaching FM 1424. Another vehicle was traveling north on FM 1424 nearing US 70.
According to DPS, the northbound driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection at US 70, traveling across the eastbound lane, joining the westbound lane.
Saucedo’s vehicle collided with the other, forcing both vehicles off the road. Saucedo’s vehicle rolled and he was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Saucedo was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview with incapacitating injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by authorities.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.