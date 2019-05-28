Senate Bill 194 “Holli’s Bill” passes with unanimous support

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first version of Senate Bill 194, or Holli’s Bill, passed in the Texas Senate and House. A signature from Governor Abbott is the only thing needed for the bill to become law.
SB 194 is in honor of Holli Jeffcoat, who was murdered three years ago by her stepfather. Holli’s cousin, Stets Bryant, drafted the original version of the bill in Holli’s honor to give a voice to victims of sexual assault.
“It's absolutely breathtaking for the sheer fact that this bill creates my cousin Holli’s legacy, and her legacy is to give voice to millions of women throughout the state who also have fallen victim to a sexual assault,” Bryant said.
Senate Bill 194 passed with unanimous support.
“The fact that not a single person voted against it, it speaks volumes and that the bill itself is so powerful that only people can vote for it rather than against it,” Bryant said.
The bill establishes the offense of indecent assault and offers protections to victims of sexual assault. Bryant said this means people will see an actual change.
“People who have fallen victim of sexual assault, assuming that Governor Abbott signs the bill into law, can now take out protective orders against the men or women who assaulted them,” Bryant said.
For Bryant, this has been a long time coming. He started fighting for Holli’s voice to be heard through this bill back in 2016.
“Once the bill finally was voted on, and I saw the vote, I was just overcome with gratitude and overall emotion,” Bryant said.
Bryant is now reaching out to legislators in New Mexico, Louisiana and South Dakota to establish Holli’s legacy and combat sexual assault in those states.
“Her story needs to go all around the entire country, so that what happened to her doesn't happen to another person,” Bryant said.
When the bill landed on the governor’s desk on Saturday, he was given 10 days to decide if he wants to sign, veto or do nothing with it.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.