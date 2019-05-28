Slaton mayor, city councilman die within 1 week of each other

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the City of Slaton have confirmed the death of its City Councilman James A. “Buster” Tucker and its Mayor D.W. “Dubbin" Englund.
Tucker died Thursday, May 23, at the age of 75 while in hospice care, according to city officials. He worked for 42 years in law enforcement and served on the city council for more than 20 years, according to his obituary.
A funeral will take place at 3 p.m Friday, May 31, inside Slaton’s First United Methodist Church at 305 W. Lubbock St. More funeral information can be found here.
Englund died on Tuesday morning after suffering complications from cancer, according to city officials.
Englund served Slaton and Lubbock County since the 1980s, first serving as a county commissioner from 1980 to 1987, then serving as mayor from 1987 to 1989. He was later reelected as the city’s mayor in 2009, serving until his death.
Along with his public service, Englund was also part owner of Englunds Funeral Service and Chapel in Slaton, located at 1400 West Woodrow Rd. Funeral arrangements have not been set for Englund at this time.
Because the two were still serving the city at the time of their deaths a special election will take place in November. City Manager Mike Lamberson said the city is working to finalize that information.
