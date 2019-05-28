Storm Potential returns to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -For the second day in a row it’s been dry in Lubbock and across the area, along with sunshine and warm temps.
Some changes begin this evening as a cold front continues to move across west Texas leaving some cooler temps in its wake beginning tomorrow. Highs will slip back to the 50s overnight and 70s tomorrow as clouds and a chance of showers and storms returns to the South Plains.
Tuesday’s cold front will exit the area and winds will return to the southeast which will allow moisture to return bringing a return to clouds and rain chances on Wednesday.
While light rain/showers likely in the Lubbock area tomorrow, some strong and possibly severe storms could impact the areas from Lamesa north and east to Snyder and Guthrie. The storms could produce some large hail, high winds and more flooding.
On Thursday the storm chances will be low and afternoon temps will remain in the 70s. By Friday and into the weekend it will begin to warm and scattered showers and storms will be possible once again.
