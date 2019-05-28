Today’s dryline and storms

Rainfall at the Lubbock airport for May so far is 3.93", which is 2.02" above the average (for the month-to-date, MTD). It's enough to rank this May as the 21st wettest in Lubbock's record, which dates from January 1911. On the topic of wettest Mays, the two wettest tallied more than 12 inches (!!!): 12.69" in 1941 and 12.12" in... 2015. The third wettest May with 7.80" was 1949. The fourth wettest with 6.91" was 1929.