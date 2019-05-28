Today’s dryline and storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunshine will dominate our weather today, much like yesterday, but thunderstorms do make a return from time-to-time in our forecast. There’s always much more detail in that forecast, available 24-7 here on our Weather Page and in our free Weather App. But for even more, read on!
In addition to the sunshine, the wind will be similar to yesterday while temperatures fall a few degrees short of yesterday's heat. Lubbock hit 92°. It's only the third 90-Degree-Day this month so far, and only the sixth 90-Degree-Day this year so far, in Lubbock. The heat followed the movement of the dryline east of Lubbock, with the drier air and sunshine boosting temperatures. The dry air also prevented storm development.
The dryline retreated west into New Mexico overnight, but began an eastward push much earlier than yesterday and much earlier than expected. Due to this our storm chances will be slim to none today. If storms do manage to develop the area most likely to be affected is the far eastern viewing area.
A cold front is expected to move south through most of the KCBD viewing area tonight. It will bring a slight chance of storms to mainly the southeastern viewing area late tonight and tomorrow morning. With the front in the area tomorrow we may see storms, though still favoring the southeast, a bit more widely scattered across the area. Some storms may be severe. Activity, however, is likely to be spotty.
Limited storm chances are anticipated Thursday, which translates into very little chance of rain.
Storms will be more numerous, based on this morning's data, late Friday into Saturday. While severe weather is possible, so is locally heavy rain which may cause some areas to flood.
Rainfall at the Lubbock airport for May so far is 3.93", which is 2.02" above the average (for the month-to-date, MTD). It's enough to rank this May as the 21st wettest in Lubbock's record, which dates from January 1911. On the topic of wettest Mays, the two wettest tallied more than 12 inches (!!!): 12.69" in 1941 and 12.12" in... 2015. The third wettest May with 7.80" was 1949. The fourth wettest with 6.91" was 1929.
The total for the year to date is 6.85", which is 1.03" above the average. Lubbock's average annual precipitation is 19.12". It's wettest year with 40.55" was 1941.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 65°, six degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 92°, five degrees above the average for the date. The May 27 record low is 48° (1961) and the record high 103° (1984). For today, May 28, Lubbock’s average low is 60° and the high 87°. The record low is 43° (1917) and the record high 104° (2011).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:50 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:39 AM CDT.
