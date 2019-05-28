Xavier Rangel is Ralls new Head football Coach/AD

Xavier Rangel is Ralls new Head football Coach/AD
By Pete Christy | May 28, 2019 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 6:09 PM

RALLS, Texas (KCBD) -The Ralls Jackrabbits have hired Xavier Rangel as the Jackrabbits new Head Football Coach/Athletic Director. His hiring was approved Tuesday morning by the School board.

Rangel has been the Head Football Coach/AD at Woodsboro, but he’s a Lubbock Native and is glad to be coming back to West Texas.

“I think it’s a great community. They’ve done some great things there. Just trying to get closer to home, West Texas, this is home and I’m excited to be here.”

Rangel has previously coaching at Plainview, Levelland, Monterey and Post.

He takes over a Jackrabbit team that went 9-2 and won the District Title last season. So what type of coach are they getting?

“A coach who is going to demand discipline and hard work, dedicated to the kids. Make sure the kids do it right and work hard. When we get off the field Friday nights, they are going to know they played the Ralls Jackrabbits.”

