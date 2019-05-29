CONSIDER THIS: Public safety should be priority at city hall

There have already been 16 tornado touchdowns this month on the South Plains and the KCBD First Alert Forecast Team has been on-air with the most accurate coverage available.
Our core commitment is to public safety in every community in our coverage area. If lives and property are endangered, KCBD will be there to alert you.
Wherever and whenever severe weather threatens, whether it is Cotton Center, Opdyke, Lamesa or Lubbock … you can count on us interrupting our broadcasts to bring you the latest news, radar and information on-air, online and on our weather app.
But in the middle of the night when severe weather threatens, people who are at home in bed won’t be following our coverage. No television broadcast or app is going to alert us when we’re asleep.
And this is why it is critical our city government act to protect its citizens by installing a system of tornado sirens across the area. This ought to be priority number one above any other capital expenditure as we are the largest city in tornado alley without sirens.
Consider this: Public safety is a choice and it is time the city of Lubbock chose to put the safety of its citizens ahead of ivory towers and civic center expansions.
When the next tornado hits Lubbock, do we really want it said, “They built a new city hall instead of tornado sirens?”
