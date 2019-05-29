Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, National Autopsy Assay Group Pathology Labs, a company that provides services to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office will not renew a contract with the county.
- This comes after month’s of scrutiny the San Diego-based company has been under since taking over the office in October.
- The company said its officials believed many people in the county were working against them and were using political quarrels as fuel to boot them from the county.
The company said its officials believed many people in the county were working against them and were using political quarrels as fuel to boot them from the county.
Two Slaton city officials have died within one week of each other; Mayor Dubbin “D.W.” Englund died Tuesday morning from complications with cancer and James A. “Buster” Tucker died on Thursday.
- Englund served two separate stints as Slaton’s mayor, once in the late 80s and another from the early 2000s to now.
- Tucker had been in law enforcement for more than 40 years and also served as a city councilman for around 20 years.
Tucker had been in law enforcement for more than 40 years and also served as a city councilman for around 20 years.
Severe storms tore through parts of Kansas, Ohio and Pennsylvania Tuesday night, killing one person and leaving more than 100 people injured.
- The Associated Press reports tornado warnings were issued for several hours from parts of Kansas to New York City.
- The heaviest damage was reported outside of Dayton, Ohio. The state’s Gov. Mike DeWine issued a State of Emergency Declaration in three of the hardest-hit counties.
- Read more from The AP here: Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
As far as weather in the South Plains goes, storms are moving northeast from the south of Lubbock, impacting areas around Lamesa, Gail, Snyder and Jayton.
- Storms were moved into the area by a small cold front that will drop temperatures down all around the South Plains, highs are only anticipated to reach the mid-to-high-70s.
- Scattered storms are possible throughout today and Thursday, but nothing severe is anticipated.
- Weekend weather may spark some severe storms, but that likelihood, at least for now, is somewhat low.
Weekend weather may spark some severe storms, but that likelihood, at least for now, is somewhat low.
Tickets for the NCAA Baseball Lubbock Regional are sold out.
- Student tickets are available but only on a first-come-first-serve basis. About 300 of those are available.
- Texas Tech will play against Army West Point at 3 p.m. Friday for the first regional game.
- Dallas Baptist will play against Florida at 7 p.m. later on in the day.
Dallas Baptist will play against Florida at 7 p.m. later on in the day.
