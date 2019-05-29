Frenship Middle School student competes in national spelling bee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway in Maryland. Spellers from all 50 states and a few other countries are competing, including one speller right here from the Lubbock area.
If Frenship Middle School student Matthew Noel looks familiar it is because KCBD NewsChannel 11 spoke to him earlier this month after he donated more than $8,000 of his Lemonade Day earnings to two charities.
“The spelling bee is actually helping me with all the hard work it take to become a business man when I grow up,” Noel said. "So, it’s life-long what the spelling bee teaches you."
Noel will continue to the third round Wednesday night.
He also competed in the spelling bee last year but was knocked out in the third round with the word “insurrection.”
All of us at KCBD wish him the best of luck.
