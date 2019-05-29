Juvenile crime rates slightly increased from 2017 to 2018, according to Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock City Council members listened to comments about the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
With schools out and summer in session, more kids are on the streets. The curfew is still active and wondering if crime rates among juveniles is higher in the summer is a valid question.
Even though there was not a dramatic increase reported, the numbers from LPD show a slight increase from 2017 to 2018.
“In 2017, criminal mischief was 45, thefts were 173, drugs were 126. As of last year, criminal mischief jumped to 67, thefts jumped to 187, drugs jumped to 133.”
LPD says ultimately, they need parents help to make sure their kids are following the rules.
"I think keeping kids busy in general is a good deterrent from keeping kids from getting bored and getting into things that they probably wouldn’t have gotten into. "
According to The City of Lubbock ordinance, the curfew remains the same throughout the whole year: kids under the age of 16 cannot be in a public place from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. However, the times change on the weekends. On Friday and Saturday and nights, kids can’t be out from midnight until 6:00 p.m.
Even during the day time on a school day, the ordinance says it’s unlawful for any person under 16 to be in a public place or any establishment from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
There are exceptions to the curfew, however. They include:
- If the individual is with a parent
- If the individual is running errands with parent permission
- If the individual is coming home from a school function
- If the individual is outside of their house
- If the individual is returning from or going to work
