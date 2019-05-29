KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Stella has been with LAS since October.
She is a 3-year-old dachshund mix.
Adoption fees for Wednesday, May 29, have been waved.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 South-East Loop 289.
