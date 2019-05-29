Lubbock County Commissioners start planning for approved road bond tier one upgrades

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday, Lubbock County commissioners met to work on a county road map. it was the first of many meetings, coordinating, planning and budgeting the upgrades to the tier one project. The $99.6 million road bond was approved by voters earlier this month.
Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said, "This gives us the chance, all of us- the entire commissioners court and our staff, to get together to come up now with the game plan. How we’re going to go forward. How each of these projects will be funded. At what schedule they’ll be funded. When the construction, engineering, etc. to get everyone on the same page.”
Tier one projects were reviewed, including costs and when people can start expecting to see activity. "Some of these projects, we’ll be able to get to immediately. Some as we get the engineering done, may take as much as 2-3 years,” said Parrish. He said the bigger projects may take a little bit longer to get started. “Some of our projects require a lot more engineering, which requires more time. There are environmental needs and assessments that we’ll need to do on some projects.”
One project that will start soon is the conversion of dirt roads to caliche roads. “We’re able to do some of our bond projects and then we will reimburse the county through that bond money come September,” said Parrish.
The bond money awarded will be around $5 million for those first tier upgrades.
To see more, you can visit their interactive map, here.
