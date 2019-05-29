Lubbock Fire Department wins Peta Award for Duck Rescue

On May 27, a concerned citizen alerted the fire department to the trapped duck, who was one of a group of four ducks who'd been living at the park since shortly after Easter. Firefighters arrived on the scene and attempted to rescue the bird, but they were thwarted when he or she retreated further inside the pipe. Undaunted, they returned the next day and were finally able to pull the animal to safety. The rescued duck and another who had stayed in the pond were found a safe new home at a farm in Levelland, but unfortunately, the other two ducks in the group are believed to have previously perished inside the drain.