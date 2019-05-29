Lubbock ISD, City of Lubbock to host full-scale active shooter training exercise

Interviews will be offered over the next week with representatives from participating agencies to discuss the coordination and purpose of the exercise. Lubbock ISD Police Chief Jody Scifres and Director of School Safety and Security Stacy Carter are available to speak from the Lubbock ISD perspective of the project. Interviews can be scheduled by contacting Erin Gregg at 806-219-0014 or 806-928-5824. Representatives from the City of Lubbock can be scheduled with Lacey Nobles at 806-775-3268 or 512-923-9921, and representatives from the Lubbock Police Department can be scheduled with Tiffany Taylor at 806-775-2694 or 512-784-0555.