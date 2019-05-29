Lubbock ISD, City of Lubbock to host full-scale active shooter training exercise

Provided by City of Lubbock
Lubbock ISD and the City of Lubbock are hosting a full-scale active shooter training exercise this summer for local law enforcement officers and first responders.
The exercise will train participants in an active shooter scenario. This mock active shooter training is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional activity involving actual deployment of resources in a coordinated response, as if a real incident has occurred.
The training event is on Monday, June 10 at Lubbock High School, 2004 19th St.
Interviews will be offered over the next week with representatives from participating agencies to discuss the coordination and purpose of the exercise. Lubbock ISD Police Chief Jody Scifres and Director of School Safety and Security Stacy Carter are available to speak from the Lubbock ISD perspective of the project. Interviews can be scheduled by contacting Erin Gregg at 806-219-0014 or 806-928-5824. Representatives from the City of Lubbock can be scheduled with Lacey Nobles at 806-775-3268 or 512-923-9921, and representatives from the Lubbock Police Department can be scheduled with Tiffany Taylor at 806-775-2694 or 512-784-0555.
Media partners are also invited to participate in the exercise. A schedule and more detailed information will be provided next week. Lubbock ISD and the City of Lubbock are also requesting help from local media to communicate the location and purpose of the exercise to alleviate public concern about the increased presence of law enforcement in the Lubbock High School area during the event.