NCAA Lubbock Regional tickets are sold out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets for Texas Tech’s NCAA Lubbock Regional taking on Army have sold out.
Student tickets will still be available on a first-come, first-serve basis Thursday morning.
Texas Tech Athletics sent out this press release Tuesday evening, advising of the sell-out:
Due to an overwhelming response from Texas Tech fans, tickets for this weekend’s NCAA Lubbock Regional are officially sold out.
Those fans receiving the athletic ticket office confirmation email later this evening can pick up their all-session passes at the Texas Tech Ticket Office (located on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium) beginning at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. Tickets can also be claimed at the Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park ticket office starting at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
In addition, season ticket holders/Red Raider Club members who held reserved parking for the 2019 season are encouraged to hold on to those passes as they will be valid throughout the postseason. Tech will also offer complimentary parking in the commuter lots located near Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park similar to the regular season.
Students can claim tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday at the Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park box office. Texas Tech has held 300 complimentary seats for students (one ticket per student). All students must be present and show a valid Texas Tech I.D. in order to claim a ticket. Only students who paid the athletic fee in the spring semester are eligible for the student tickets.
The No. 8 Red Raiders (39-17) take on Army (35-24) in the regional opener on Friday, May 31, at 3 p.m., followed by Dallas Baptist (41-18) and Florida (33-24) at 7 p.m.
For ticket questions, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.
