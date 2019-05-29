Pay It Forward: Snacks, books and drinks for Shelby and Friends daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients were the students of the Shelby and Friends Child Care Center, located at 2423 87th St.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union brought the center small flags, books about flags, cupcakes and juice boxes for Memorial Day. This served as a way to help the children learn the meaning behind Memorial Day.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
