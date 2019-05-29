Storms for some, cooler for all

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms, some severe, will continue to affect the KCBD viewing area off and on through the weekend. The first weekend of June. Mild weather will prevail between storms, with high temperatures continuing below average for the season.
Storms developed overnight along the dryline which at the time was along I-20 to our south. Individual storms moved northeast, but the dryline and storm activity gradually edged north, bringing storms across the southeastern KCBD viewing area. While below the severe threshold (as of this posting) some of the storms have produced heavy rain. With additional storms likely passing over the same generally area there may be flooding.
Severe weather is most likely over the same area, the southeastern viewing area, though even there the overall threat is considered slight. Still, some storms may produce hail of 1 to 2 inches and wind gusts near 60 mph. Storms are possible elsewhere, but due to their isolated nature the chance of rain at any given location is slight.
The off and on storm chance will be nearer to off Thursday and Thursday night, though there will be a slim chance of a storm in your neighborhood.
Increasing storm chances begin Friday and continue into Saturday. Data this morning points to a slight severe threat Saturday. Storms on any day may produce heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 60° (just before midnight), which is the average low for the date. The high was 86°, one degree below the average for the date. The May 28 record low is 43° (1917) and the record high 104° (2011). For today, May 29, Lubbock’s average low is 60° and the high 87°. The record low is 38° (1947) and the record high 104° (1938 and 2011).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:51 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:39 AM CDT.
Tornadoes in the KCBD viewing area on this date, May 29:
1963: Tornadoes touched down in Terry, Hockley and Hale counties. Four residences were heavily damaged and a number of barns destroyed in Needmore. About 20 utility poles were snapped and numerous large trees uprooted. One person was slightly injured by flying glass. The tornado lifted just outside of Ropesville and passed over the community as a funnel. The next tornado was about one mile south of Sundown where it destroyed five 60-foot transmission poles. The final tornado was about six miles northeast of Plainview.
1964: A tornado was observed in open farmland about three miles south of Whitharral.
1986: A brief tornado was spotted by the TTU storm intercept team about four miles north of New Home.
1987: A total of seven tornadoes were recorded on the South Plains. The most noteworthy were a pair in far western Lubbock County, touching down just north of Farm Road 1585 west of Wolfforth, striking a house and two mobile homes. As the tornado crossed FM 2378 a mile south of Highway 114 a pizza delivery driver was injured. After crossing Highway 114 it hit several homes. Two people in a mobile home were injured, and seven mobile homes and three houses were heavily damaged or destroyed. The second tornado touched down just south of Hurlwood near Reese AFB. The first tornado was rated F2 and the second F0. Other tornadoes touched down 10 NNE Friona, 8W Dimmitt and 7E Dimmitt.
1990: Three weak tornadoes and one strong F2 tornado were spotted, all from separate storms in the KCBD viewing area. The F2 tornado touched down five miles southeast of Sudan in central Lamb County around 1 PM. Trees were uprooted and 21 utility poles downed or damaged.
2001: A narrow outbreak of supercells with tornadoes developed this afternoon from the east-central Panhandle south into the Rolling Plains. Two supercell thunderstorms merged over Swisher County, resulting in one of the most photogenic and impressive supercells ever documented by storm chasers. This "mothership" supercell tracked across Briscoe, Hall, and Childress Counties and produced at least three tornadoes. One, rated F1, damaged a home and destroyed a barn northeast of Quitaque.
2002: Severe thunderstorms over Lynn and Lubbock counties late in the afternoon produced hail up to golf ball size. The city of Lubbock, in the direct path of one of the storms, reported more than $200,000 in property damage. Ransom Canyon saw similar damage with about $150,000 in losses.
2006: Severe storms over Lubbock and Lynn counties resulted in at least three tornadoes. One was highly visible in southeastern Lubbock. The tornadoes were weak (F0) and no damage was reported.
2013: Two landspout tornadoes, both rated EF0, were spotted in Briscoe and Floyd counties. The first near Valley Schools damaged an already dilapidated barn and passed within 1/4 mile of the schools’ football field. The second touched down south of Turkey.
