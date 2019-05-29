Storms for some, cooler for all

1987: A total of seven tornadoes were recorded on the South Plains. The most noteworthy were a pair in far western Lubbock County, touching down just north of Farm Road 1585 west of Wolfforth, striking a house and two mobile homes. As the tornado crossed FM 2378 a mile south of Highway 114 a pizza delivery driver was injured. After crossing Highway 114 it hit several homes. Two people in a mobile home were injured, and seven mobile homes and three houses were heavily damaged or destroyed. The second tornado touched down just south of Hurlwood near Reese AFB. The first tornado was rated F2 and the second F0. Other tornadoes touched down 10 NNE Friona, 8W Dimmitt and 7E Dimmitt.