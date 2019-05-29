Warm,Humid and Stormy?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Most of the south plains has had another nice day with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures, about 10 degrees cooler than normal. There were some strong to heavy storms in the southeast areas early today, but those have moved east.
Between now and midnight there will be some isolated showers and maybe a storm or two in the southwest South Plains, but coverage will be limited and storms are not expected to be severe.
Overnight, some clouds and maybe a few showers in the northern region, but otherwise a cooler start to your Thursday morning.
With scattered clouds and a slight chance of showers and storms tomorrow afternoon temps will be cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a chance for some scattered storms in the western areas Thursday and again Friday afternoon. A few of those storms will continue into the morning hours on Friday and again on Saturday.
The chances of additional storms will continue each day through the weekend.
As for the daytime high temperatures, they will warm slightly to the low 80s for the weekend.
