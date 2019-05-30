Are you one of these adults?

2001: A particularly devastating round of severe thunderstorms wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of crops over the South Plains, in addition to inflicting significant hail damage to countless homes and automobiles. An estimated 80 mph wind gust damaged trees in Farwell and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts caused additional damage as the storm paralleled Highway 84 to Littlefield. Measured wind gusts in excess of 100 mph, along with hail as large as golf balls, occurred as the storm moved through southern Lamb, northern and eastern Hockley, western and southern Lubbock, and northern Lynn counties. A broad swath of wind damage occurred along the path of the storm with several mobile homes rolled and destroyed, numerous power poles snapped at ground level, trees blown down, windows blown out, and over 220,000 acres of cotton destroyed. One man in the community of Slide was severely injured when his mobile home was destroyed, trapping him in the debris. Wind-driven hail damaged siding, broke north and west-facing windows, and stripped crops. Property damage estimates exceeded $100M with at least $70M in crop losses from Lubbock and surrounding counties to the west and south. The following day, many birds and other small animals were found dead in western Lubbock County from the intense wind-driven hail.