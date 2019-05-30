Are you one of these adults?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms are likely to be few and far between today, then increase some Friday, and even more Saturday. Like recent activity some of the storms may become severe and also may produce heavy rain leading to flooding.
Late this afternoon isolated storms may roam the western KCBD viewing area. These are likely to be strong to marginally severe, with the greatest severe threat over the southwestern viewing area. Even there, however, the threat will be slight. Any storms should quickly weaken after sunset with the loss of daytime heating. The primary severe threat through early evening will be large hail, shifting more to a wind threat as the storms wind down.
Friday spotty storms with a bit greater coverage look likely. Activity is not expected to be confined to any particular section of the viewing area. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has not identified a severe risk for our area. Watch for updates and as always if storms develop keep an eye on our Weather App and our Weather Page.
Saturday brings the greatest chance of storms and rain. The severe threat is expected to be low. Some storms may bring heavy rainfall. The outlook for storms as well as the severe potential is based on data available now. Watch for updates.
Sunday through mid-week there will be at least a slight chance of occasional storms. The rain and clouds are expected to keep overnight temperatures mild - mostly 50s and 60s - and daytime highs a tad below average - mostly 80s. Watch for updates.
Are you one of the many adults in the US who can't find their location on a map?
Tornadoes, flooding, and other severe weather have been in the daily news the past two weeks. It's one of the most active, and may end up ranked as the most active, Mays in the number of tornadoes reported (since 1950, when comprehensive tornado reporting in the US began). If there was a tornado in your area, perhaps heading toward you, would you know where to seek shelter? Would you know where the tornado was and if it was moving toward you? Would you know by listening to locations given by counties? Can you find your location on a map?
Surveys show that a majority of adults in the US can't find their location on a map, even a digital map.
When it comes to severe weather, knowing where you are on a map could save your life. It's how we report where a storm, including a tornado, is and what direction it is moving. Warnings are county based; that is, they are issued for a county or several counties (or a portion of one or more counties). If you hear, "A tornado is located in northeastern Terry county moving northeast at 40 mph", would you know that means it is headed for Lubbock County? Would you know that if the storm continued it would be in line to hit Lubbock? If you are in Lubbock County, do you know what part (southwest, southeast, etc.)?
Know what county you are in and the communities around you. Know the surrounding counties and where those counties are in relation to you. Know at least the major community in each of those counties. During severe weather we receive dozens, sometimes hundreds, of comments via social media, email, and phone. The vast majority by social media. There isn't time to look for and answer every individual question. Please, to best keep your loved ones and yourself safe, know where you are on a map (and all the rest previously mentioned).
Tornadoes and other severe weather in the KCBD viewing area on this date, May 30:
1963: Torrential rains flooded sections of US Highway 70 west of Earth causing severe road damage. Even greater rainfall caused flash flooding in northwest Brownfield where 20 families were forced from their homes. Several automobiles were swept away in the whirling water. Approximately 42 homes had water damage. Unofficial measurements of rain during the four-hour deluge ranged from 8-10 inches, with a 10-inch total measured at Gomez (about five miles west of Brownfield) and eight inches at Union (southeast of Brownfield).
1968: A tornado destroyed a sheep shed on the Charlie Meyers farm located 5.5 miles northeast of Ralls. Sheet metal from the 12x30-foot shed was scattered a quarter mile. Small hail caused an estimated $5,000 damage to crops over a 6x15-mile area in the Owens, Caprock and Savage communities.
1971: Severe thunderstorms bombarded portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains with large hail and damaging winds. The city of Lubbock was hit shortly after midnight with hail up to golf ball-size near Loop 289 and Indiana Ave. In Yoakum County hailstones slightly bigger than golf balls caused property damage estimated near $40,000. On the eastern fringe of Silverton severe thunderstorm winds caused an estimated $11,000 worth of damage to sheds and cotton trailers. A funnel cloud was reported east of Plainview.
1980: High winds from a thunderstorm struck the town of Tell. Two buildings were damaged, trees were blown down, and concrete bases for mailbox stands were found knocked over.
1981: Hail as large as golf balls fell for about 10 minutes on the west end of Lubbock but caused only minor damage to crops. The parent storm moved southeast and caused flooding of roads in southwest Lubbock. Some drivers against advice drove into the water and flooded their vehicles' engines.
1982: An F1 tornado struck near Peacock in Stonewall County destroying a 500-gallon tank, ripping the roof from a house and damaging a barn. No injuries occurred.
1988: A supercell brought two tornadoes and numerous reports of very large hail to eastern Bailey and western Lamb Counties. The Three Way School two miles north of Maple received considerable roof and window damage from baseball size hail. A second tornado was sighted three miles east of Needmore. Tree, roof, automobile, and crop damage was widespread from west of Sudan through the Friendship area. Flash flooding from up to five inches of rain also occurred.
2001: A particularly devastating round of severe thunderstorms wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of crops over the South Plains, in addition to inflicting significant hail damage to countless homes and automobiles. An estimated 80 mph wind gust damaged trees in Farwell and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts caused additional damage as the storm paralleled Highway 84 to Littlefield. Measured wind gusts in excess of 100 mph, along with hail as large as golf balls, occurred as the storm moved through southern Lamb, northern and eastern Hockley, western and southern Lubbock, and northern Lynn counties. A broad swath of wind damage occurred along the path of the storm with several mobile homes rolled and destroyed, numerous power poles snapped at ground level, trees blown down, windows blown out, and over 220,000 acres of cotton destroyed. One man in the community of Slide was severely injured when his mobile home was destroyed, trapping him in the debris. Wind-driven hail damaged siding, broke north and west-facing windows, and stripped crops. Property damage estimates exceeded $100M with at least $70M in crop losses from Lubbock and surrounding counties to the west and south. The following day, many birds and other small animals were found dead in western Lubbock County from the intense wind-driven hail.
2006: An active round of severe thunderstorm brought large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding to the South Plains. The most significant damage occurred in northeastern Terry County, where agricultural and property losses were estimated at nearly $500,000.
2011: After an abnormally quiet spring weather season in West Texas, late May brought a brief burst of storm activity. Large hail hit parts of the eastern South Plains into the Rolling Plains, with golf ball-size hail in Matador and near Tell.
2012: Five tornadoes were reported in Cottle County. The same storms produced very large to giant hail at times and wind gusts at or above 60 mph. Several gustnadoes and at least four weak tornadoes were sighted near Paducah in central Cottle County near Paducah. Wind damage was common in and around Paducah from winds determined to be around 90 mph. A large cone (shaped) tornado was sighted about nine miles west of Paducah. The same storm later produced wind-driven baseball-size hail and 80 mph winds in Guthrie, causing widespread building and tree damage. In all, nearly $1M in property damage alone was estimated from wind and hail damage, the majority in Paducah and Guthrie.
On This Date is compiled from the records of the National Weather Service and Caprock Weather as well as data from KCBD.
