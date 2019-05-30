Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, rescuers are working to find 21 people who have gone missing following a sightseeing boat crash in Budapest, Hungary.
- Officials report seven people are confirmed dead and another seven were rescued.
- The crash happened after the boat hit a cruise ship and sank.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: 7 dead, 21 missing after SKorean tour boat sinks in Hungary
The City of Lubbock is warning about a scam letter that is being sent to area residents.
- The City warns people to be on the lookout for letters that are coming from the Lubbock Municipal Court.
- The letters originated outside of Texas and include both the court’s address and the judge’s name.
- Read more here: City of Lubbock warns about Municipal Court scam letter
Texans will be allowed, legally, to use and carry brass knuckles for self-protection after Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 446 over Memorial Day weekend.
- Along with brass knuckles, the bill allows for carrying wild kat keychains and clubs for self-defense.
- Read more here: Texas legalizes brass knuckles and other self-defense weapons
It will be a lot cooler than normal along the South Plains, with highs only anticipated to reach the upper 70s today and Friday.
- The chance of scattered storms also remains in the forecast today and Friday, with some possible early morning showers on Saturday.
- Severe weather is not anticipated at this time for the near-future.
- Read more here: Warm, humid and stormy?
