ESPN, Fox unveil 4 TTU kickoff times for 2019

The Arizona game, meanwhile, will be carried nationally on ESPN. It will be the second-latest local kickoff time in school history, trailing only the 1988 Coke-Cola Classic against Oklahoma State that began in the middle of the night from Japan. Tech has started a game at 9 p.m. CT or later four other times during the Big 12 era in meetings against Texas A&M (2003), Arizona State (2013 Holiday Bowl), UTEP (2014) and at Arizona State (2016).