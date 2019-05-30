KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Coy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Coy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Coy has been with LAS since March.
Adoption fees for Coy on Thursday, May 30, have been waved.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 South-East Loop 289.
