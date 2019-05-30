LPD Negotiator speaks on diffusing situations following potential suicide this morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a situation at the top of the Covenant Medical Center parking garage just after 11:00 am. The call was for a potential suicide.
Detective Keith Anguish is a negotiator for the Lubbock Police Department, his job is to prevent the loss of life.
“To make sure that that person knows that we’re here during their crisis, and that we don’t want a bad outcome for them,” Anguish said.
Anguish said the first step in doing this is to gather information on the person. Friends, family, medical history, previous experience with law enforcement, anything that can be used to carry on a conversation with them.
“The way that your mind is thinking is very high tense or very low and depressed. So, what you want to do is try to bring them back to the normal way of thinking during that crisis,” Anguish said.
Anguish is part of a team. In any hostage, barricade, or suicidal situation, there are a primary and secondary negotiator, a supervisor and a commander. The negotiator team has a meeting once a month to practice dealing with these different scenarios.
“We’re here to help get you past this crisis. So, the way we want to talk to them is just like a normal human being. But the difference is, we know that they’re in crisis, so we want to bring their level from the high point of their crisis situation, back down to a normal level,” Anguish said.
Anguish said he leaves these intense situations with mixed emotions.
“The good feeling is yeah, that person is safe today. The bad feeling is knowing that 15 minutes later, there could be another one,” Anguish said.
It is not always a good outcome, but Anguish said, “Today was a win.”
These situations can be very intense for the negotiators, but Anguish said there are systems in place to help them and other officers in the Lubbock Police Department cope with high-stress situations.
