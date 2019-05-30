Lubbock Animal Services reports most dogs headed to New England have confirmed homes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most of the 24 dogs headed to Laconia, New Hampshire have confirmed owners waiting for them, this after Lubbock Animal Services announced it would move dogs from the South Plains to there.
The move comes after LAS announced a collaboration between LAS in Lubbock and the facility in New Hampshire. The dogs left on Wednesday and are expected to arrive to their new homes on Saturday, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
“They know in Texas we have an abundance of animals down here. The animals we have are quality,” Steven Green, LAS director, said in the release. “They have good temperaments, they’re very healthy, and they’re very adaptable to different localities. They wanted our animals up there because they have a high demand for quality pets.”
The idea behind taking the dogs to New Hampshire came after the facility in Laconia reached out to LAS.
The progress of the dogs will be documented by LAS’s Adoption Center Facebook page. The link to that page can be found here.
“I really hope we can make the citizens of this community proud that we are doing everything we can to give these animals a chance at a better life and give them a loving home,” Kaylee Smith, LAS assistant director, said in the release.
For more adoption resources head to the Pets Section of the KCBD website and see the Pet of the Day with LAS.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.