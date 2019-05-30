New Deal to receive historic designation Saturday, street dance to follow

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) -A Texas Historical Marker will be unveiled at 5 p.m. June 1 in front of the New Deal City Hall, located at 404 Monroe Ave. The unveiling comes 70 years after the town was approved for a post office and named New Deal.
Immediately after that a short reception will take place at the New Deal Club House, across the street from city hall.
Following the historical marker unveiling, residents will also host the New Day In New Deal street dance outside Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, at 409 N. Monroe Ave.
The street dance will be from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will feature food and music. The headlining band for the event is a music group called Your Brothers Uncle.
June 1 marks the day the town officially become known as New Deal; prior to that the community was called Monroe, according to Lubbock County news release. Monroe was originally established as a railroad station in 1909 in between Lubbock and Plainview.
The first school was built in the community in 1917 and later in 1935 Monroe consolidated Caldwell, Grovesville and Center schools to form New Deal Rural High School, which was named after President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program.
More about the historic designation can be found below:
