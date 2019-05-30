One Class At A Time: Preston Smith Elementary teacher, Morris Safe House awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Preston Smith Elementary teacher Emily Smyth is the ninth and final 2018-2019 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Automotive.
“I was really surprised but it was a really cool thing to get,” Smyth said. “You work so hard and then people recognize you for it and you are just doing what you love, which is hanging out and teaching and loving on these [students].”
Smyth is in her third year of teaching and currently teaches first grade at the Lubbock ISD school.
“It’s something that is so rewarding every single day,” Smyth said. “For parents to feel safe and know that I love their kiddos, it makes me so glad and I’m so grateful too. I’m just so grateful to be a first grade teacher and get to be with these kids every single day because I truly believe they will change the world.”
The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit that will also receive $500. After some brainstorming with her class, Smyth chose Morris Safe House, an animal shelter in Hockley County.
“I talked with my class and we’re all big animal and dog lovers, specifically, and I asked them what they are thinking and we all decided we would help animals and give them a shot at having a home,” Smyth said.
The no-kill shelter focuses on providing medical care, including vaccinations, spaying and neutering for all animals who come into the shelter.
“Five hundred dollars into our medical fund will really really help the next dogs coming in,” Director/Founder Sallie Morris said. “It’s so humbling to be honored with this. It’s not about me or the employees. It’s about the dogs. They come to us abused, neglected or strays that someone has dumped. They don’t know what has happened to them. They are scared and afraid. We work with them every single day to assure them they are safe and are going to be okay.”
As this school year comes to an end and One Class at a Time takes the summer off as well, KCBD would like to thank all our South Plains teachers, those we recognized this year and those we have yet to meet.
“I look forward to this each and every month,” Spirit Auto General Manager Dan Qualls said. “It’s great to go see different teachers, different schools and just show them some appreciation. The $500 we give them is just a small token of our appreciation. I wish we could do a whole lot more than that. It’s just a small token.”
“It’s exciting to go see the different programs, different teachers, different schools and all the other activities going on around us with the non-profits,” Frontier Dodge General Manager Rick Harrison said. “It’s a hard job and it’s so important to our kids. We can’t be appreciative enough. This is our future and teachers are so important.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.