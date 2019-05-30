One Class At A Time: Preston Smith Elementary teacher, Morris Safe House awarded $500

“Five hundred dollars into our medical fund will really really help the next dogs coming in,” Director/Founder Sallie Morris said. “It’s so humbling to be honored with this. It’s not about me or the employees. It’s about the dogs. They come to us abused, neglected or strays that someone has dumped. They don’t know what has happened to them. They are scared and afraid. We work with them every single day to assure them they are safe and are going to be okay.”