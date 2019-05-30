Red Raider basketball signs Joel Ntambwe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are almost two months into the Red Raider basketball teams offseason, and it seems every day there is more exciting news for the program.
On Sunday, Joel Ntambwe announced that he would be transferring to Lubbock after his true freshman season at UNLV.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Tech basketball program announced that Ntambwe signed with the Red Raiders - helping Coach Beard and company revamp the roster.
Though Ntambe will have to sit out next year because of the transfer rule, he will claim the final available scholarship that the Red Raiders could hand out.
With players from Italy, Russia, and now the Democratic Republic of the Congo - it is safe to say that the Red Raiders have some world class recruiting.
