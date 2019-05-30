Sgt. Marian McGuire honored for 38 years of service with LPD

Sgt. Marian McGuire was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Lubbock on Thursday. She received the First Responder Protect and Serve Award in recognition of her 38 years of service with LPD. (Provided by Kiwanis Club of Lubbock)
By KCBD Digital | May 30, 2019 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 3:22 PM

LUBBOCK, Tex. (KCBD) - Sgt. Marian McGuire was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Lubbock on Thursday. She received the First Responder Protect and Serve Award in recognition of her 38 years of service with LPD.

The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock presented the award in cooperation with Quick Quack Car Wash.

The presentation was held at River Smith’s on Thursday afternoon.

“The 3rd First Responder Protect & Serve Award is to honor the outstanding dedication, bravery, and service of first responders in the Lubbock Community.”

The public is invited to nominate local first responders at www.kiwaniscluboflubbock.org/projects

